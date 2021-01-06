Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has demanded the release of Said Alam Mahsud and other PTM activists who have been detained by Pakistani authorities and withdrawal of all false charges against them.

In order to ensure that their demands are heard, the PTM USA would be holding a demonstration outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the United States on Saturday, January 9 in Washington, DC.

The timing of the protest would be from 3 pm to 4 pm (local time).

"Join us at a protest demo in Washington DC against the arbitrary detention of PTM leaders @saidalammahsud (Said Alam), @Aliwazirna50 (Ali Wazir) and all other PTM activists, read a tweet from the PTM USA.

On Monday, the police arrested PTM member Abdul Haq from University Road. Also, another PTM leader Dr Said Alam Mahsud was arrested from his home located in Hayatabad Township late Sunday night, according to The Nation. Both the PTM leaders were arrested because they participated in the Peshawar protest.

"Pakistan must immediately release them, withdraw false charges & end its crackdown on peaceful Pashtun activists," the tweet read further.

Ali Wazir was arrested on December 16 when he along with millions of Pashtuns were remembering the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School attack in which more than 150 children and teachers were killed.

The PTM USA said that Pakistan has not only failed to bring the killers to justice but has tried to silence those who would ask for answers and accountability.

Pashtuns are now increasingly being convinced that the Pakistani army might be complicit in the attack and there are increasing evidence pointing to its complicity, said the PTM USA. The movement wrote in a tweet earlier, "Pashtuns have been the target of violence and terrorism at the hands of both the Taliban and the Pakistani military for decades." (ANI)

