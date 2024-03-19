Geneva [Switzerland], March 19 (ANI): A large number of Pashtuns organised an anti-Pakistan protest in front of the United Nations office to denounce the crackdown on workers and leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The protest, held during the 55th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), was organised by PTM Europe and joined by many Afghan Pashtuns.

Fazal Ur Rehman Afridi, a member of PTM Europe, stated, "We are organizing a protest and demonstration in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council to denounce the systematic use of torture by Pakistan to stifle our freedom of expression and our right to assembly."

He added, "During the protest, speakers condemned the torture of PTM leader Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen, the arbitrary detention of Noor Ullah Tareen, who has been languishing in jail for the last four months, and Idris Khattak, who has been in jail for the last few years."

Afridi also emphasized that these human rights violations are a matter of grave concern for defenders of human rights and urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take notice.

The protesters also urged the United Nations to intervene to stop the systematic torture against human rights defenders, journalists, and PTM activists of Pashtun ethnic minority, including Gilaman Wazir, Eid ur Rehman Wazir, Zakim Wazir, and Zahid Madakhel.

They called upon the international community to compel Pakistan to release arbitrarily detained PTM activists and leaders, including Noor Ullah Tareen and Idrees Khattak.

Qudrat Ali Khel, a PTM activist from Holland, stated, "Members of PTM Europe have gathered here with heavy hearts to shed light on the grave injustices faced by PTM members, including Pashtuns, Balochis, and Sindhis in Pakistan. We are here to be their voice."

He further emphasised, "Enforced disappearances, raids on homes, unlawful arrests, torture of men, women, and even children, and targeted killings are regular occurrences in the Pashtun belt and Balochistan. That is why we are here to be their voice, to show the reality to the world, and to demand their attention."

The Pashtuns also expressed solidarity with the protest sit-ins at Chaman and Angoor Adda on the controversial Durand Line dividing Pashtuns. (ANI)

