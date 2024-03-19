Former Pakistani cricketing legend Javed Miandad has openly accepted his association with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, citing it as an honour. The unexpected disclosure came to light during an interview in Pakistan where Miandad confessed to having known Dawood for a significant period and talked about his first meeting in Dubai. Not Even Thinking About Possibility of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Going out of Pakistan, Says PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

"It's an honour for me that his daughter is married to my son," Miandad expressed, shedding light on the familial connection between the two. His admission of a familial tie between their children underscores the depth of their relationship, a connection that has largely remained concealed from the public eye until now.

Javed Miandad Acknowledges Dawood Ibrahim

EX-Pak cricketer Javed Miandad acknowledges family ties with Dawood Ibrahim (Video:-Hassan Nisar Vlogs) Read:- https://t.co/pOqL3KrUtI pic.twitter.com/cYs0oxvtIX — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2024

Furthermore, Miandad went on to praise Dawood, suggesting that the reputed gangster had contributed significantly to the Muslim community. "The things Dawood has done for the Muslim community will be written in golden words," Miandad said, indicating a sense of admiration and respect for the controversial figure.

An ICC Cricket Hall-of-Fame inductee, Miandad is perhaps the most synonymous name with the country's cricketing triumphs. A brilliant batter, Miandad also led the nation to their only ODI World Cup win in 1992 and later held various positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board. Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Urged To Reconsider Retirement Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 After Impressive Performance in PSL.

Miandad has a connection with Dawood, as his son, Junaid, has been married to the underworld don's daughter Mahrukh since 2005. When the wedding took place in August 2005, Dawood apparently missed both the reception and marriage, reportedly to avoid being photographed. The underworld don is wanted for the Mumbai blasts of 1993, where around 250 people were killed in a series of bombings that rocked the city and changed it forever.

