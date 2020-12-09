Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Pakistan opposition's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has asked all opposition parliamentarians to send in their resignations to their party heads by December 31, as the opposition's 11 party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gears up for its upcoming rally in Lahore.

"All Opposition lawmakers, from the national and provincial assemblies throughout the country, should send in their resignations to their respective party leaderships by December 31," said the PDM chief, flanked by Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, reported Geo News.

Also Read | Christchurch Mosque Attacker Brenton Tarrant ‘Spent 3 Months in India’, Intelligence Agencies to Inquire About His Stay: Report.

The PDM chief further said that a standing committee of PDM will be held that will decide the schedule of strikes, protests and jalsas in various divisional headquarters of the country while adding that the upcoming Lahore rally will be the 'last nail' for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

"It will also be decided when to hold the long march [against the government] and its date will also be decided," he said.

Also Read | Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Safe and Effective, Latest Study Confirms.

Geo News reported that when Rehman was asked whether the PDM was afraid of a crackdown by the government, Fazl said that the alliance hadn't even thought about it.

"The government has been affected, the legs of its chair are shaking... All that is needed now is one push," he said.

On being asked whether the alliance lawmakers will return to the assemblies after resigning, the PDM chief said: "We will not end up licking our resignations... Once we give them [resignations], we will not lick them like they [PTI] did."

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the opposition for the spread of coronavirus saying they are holding rallies.

"They are resorting to public meetings in order to hide their corruption," he said.

This comes ahead of the PDM's public gathering in Lahore on December 13, after holding similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)