Malakand (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman on Monday publicly challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to send a questionnaire to him, regarding allegations of corruption against him.

Addressing a PDM anti-government rally, Rehman threatened the NAB with dire consequences if it sends a questionnaire to him, according to ARY News.

He further said that the opposition would reach Islamabad on January 19 to stage a protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ARY News reported that NAB Peshawar had sent a questionnaire to Rehman by post but the delivery staff of the concerned post office failed to deliver it at the residence of the JUI-F leader, sources said on December 29.

The NAB Islamabad had also sent a 26-point questionnaire to Rehman in order to proceed with the investigation into corruption allegations against him. The watchdog directed the PDM chief to submit a response by December 24.

Through the questionnaire, the bureau has sought sources of income of the cleric asking him to provide details of properties bought by his father, as well as the inherited properties owned by him and other family members besides providing particulars regarding his sources of income.

Meanwhile, the PDM rally in Malakand that commenced on Monday witnessed the participation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have been made for the rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants have been made at the site.

Earlier this month, the PDM had held a rally in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)