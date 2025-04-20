New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations extended Easter greetings in a post on X.

The Mission posted, "Happy Easter. Wish all those celebrating this special day happiness, cheers and rejuvenation."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended Easter greetings.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Happy Easter! May the festival further the spirit of harmony, peace and togetherness."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning wished everyone a "blessed" and "joyous" Easter. On the occasion, he wished for joy and harmony all around.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around," PM Modi posted on X.

Easter is being celebrated across the country, with people gathered at churches and offering prayers on the holy occasion.

Easter, which is celebrated to commemorate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ, occurs days after the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday.

People often witness Easter as a day of chocolate eggs, lambs and bunnies that celebrate spring's coming. These are folk traditions; the day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose on the third day, after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. The celebration is done on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the equinox.

Christians, who celebrate Easter, also have other rituals and ceremonies in the prior week, terming it 'Holy Week.' The Holy Week consists of Palm Sunday (marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem), Spy Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday, ending with Easter.

There are multiple traditions followed worldwide during Easter. The Easter bunny, along with his 'easter eggs' is a symbol during the holidays, with people hiding eggs for children and playing games.

According to the Ministry of Culture, locals in Kerala have the Easter feast with local cuisine of Appams, Vattayappams (made with rice flour), among other things.

Easter is determined by the lunar and solar calendars. Easter is celebrated in Western Christianity on the first Sunday after the first full moon, which occurs on or after the vernal (spring) equinox, which usually occurs between March 22 and April 25. The date for Easter changes from year to year.

The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. As a result, the Easter date for the Eastern Church may differ from that of the Western Church. (ANI)

