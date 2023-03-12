Manila [Philippines], March 12 (ANI): Philippines has said that its protests over China's aggressive activities in its portion of the South China Sea are not meant to choose sides in the rising United States-China tensions, PhilStar reported. Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo Jr said that the country's concerns regarding recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea have a "decidedly human element to them." Manalo said that their concerns are mainly from the national standpoint.

"Our concerns are mainly from the national standpoint and should not be viewed through the prism of the US-China rivalry," Manalo said in a March 6 speech, a transcript of which was released Friday, as per the PhilStar report.

The statement came as more than two dozen diplomatic protests have been lodged against China under the Marcos Jr. administration. The Philippines government has raised alarm over Chinese vessels encroaching on Philippine waters and instances of harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea, according to the news report.

China over the past decade has built artificial islands and positioned militarily in waters on reefs and shoals within the Philippines' jurisdiction, PhilStar reported. Manalo said that such reclamations pose "long-term economic costs" to important fishing ecosystems and livelihood of coastal communities in the Philippines. According to scientists, Chinese actions at sea have endangered seven natural water heritage areas so far.

Enrique Manalo Jr said that Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (ECDA) is a key pillar of the Philippine-US alliance, which supports combined training, exercises and interoperability between the forces. As per the news report, Philippines decision with the United States to add locations where American troops can have a rotational presence is meant to implement existing ECDA despite China's accusations that the deal aims to sow discord.

Enrique Manalo Jr said that Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (ECDA) is a key pillar of the Philippine-US alliance, which supports combined training, exercises and interoperability between the forces.

Earlier in February, Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs said that the country has lodged 77 protests against China's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea under the administration of President Marcos.

Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs Ma. Teresita Daza said 195 diplomatic protests were lodged with the Chinese government in 2022 and 10 diplomatic protests were filed this year. Daza said that Philippines continues to protest China's "persistent and illegal presence" in Philippine water, including near Ayungin Shoal.

Earlier in February, Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs said that the country has lodged 77 protests against China's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea under the administration of President Marcos.

Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs Ma. Teresita Daza said 195 diplomatic protests were lodged with the Chinese government in 2022 and 10 diplomatic protests were filed this year.

