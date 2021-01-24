London [UK], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Pirates have attacked Liberian-flagged cargo ship MV Mozart in the Gulf of Guinea and kidnapped 15 sailors and one sailor was killed, the Dryad Global maritime security portal said on Saturday.

According to the portal, the incident occurred on Wednesday 98 nautical miles of Sao Tome. The citizenship of the killed crew member has not been confirmed.

The number of attackers is also unknown.

The portal notes that MV Mozart was transiting from Lagos to Cape Town. (ANI/Sputnik)

