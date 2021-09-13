Piyush Goyal discussing India-UK trade partnership with British's Secretary of State for International Trade on Monday.

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday held a discussion with British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss on enhancing the India-UK trade partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that India and UK are strengthening trade ties by moving towards an early harvest deal, followed by a comprehensive Free trade agreement (FTA).

"Held a productive discussion with Secretary of State for International Trade, UK Rt @TrussLiz, on enhancing the India-UK trade partnership. India & UK are strengthening trade ties by moving towards an early harvest deal, followed by a comprehensive FTA," Goyal tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced new steps to boost investment and tackle climate change at the 11th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and India held on Thursday.

The UK government announced a USD 1.2 billion package for public and private investment in green projects and renewable energy, and the launch of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) India partnership, the official statement said.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy close bilateral relations in diverse areas. India-UK economic ties are important as together they are two of the world's top seven economies with a combined GDP of over USD 5 trillion. India-UK trade has more than doubled since the first EFD in 2007, with bilateral investment supporting over half a million jobs across both countries, a statement released earlier by the Finance Ministry informed. (ANI)

