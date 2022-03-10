New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Franck Riester, French Minister for Foreign Trade in New Delhi and reviewed ways of boosting trade and investment ties between France and India.

Taking to Twitter, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that both the ministers also discussed cooperation on reforming world trade and reshaping supply chains post COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Fake Telegram Account of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Urges Ukrainian Forces To Surrender.

"Ministers @franckriester & @PiyushGoyal today met in Delhi to review ways of boosting France and India's trade and investment relations. They also discussed cooperation on reforming world trade & reshaping supply chains post pandemic," Lenain tweeted.

Riester is on a two-day India visit from March 10-11.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Maternity Hospital Among 18 Ukraine Medical Centers Hit, Says WHO.

He is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, Riester will visit Dassault Systemes, a 3DEXPERIENCE company that provides businesses and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.

He will also visit the Indian company CENTUM Electronics, which has offices in France, providing precision microelectronics that are critical for applications in many sectors, including aerospace and defence.

Riester will wind up his tour with meeting representatives from French and Indian tech ecosystems, brought together by the French Tech in Bangalore, which creates global connections for innovation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)