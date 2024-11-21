Beijing, Nov 21 (PTI) Over 300 Chinese troops have arrived in Pakistan to take part in the joint China-Pakistan anti-terrorism exercise amid escalating militant attacks in the country, a Chinese Defence Ministry report said on Thursday.

The opening ceremony for the drills was held on Wednesday, a report posted on the Chinese Defence Ministry's official website said adding that over 300 troops drawn from the special operations, army aviation and logistic support have arrived in Pakistan to take part in the exercise coded "Warrior-VIII".

They were flown into Pakistan in batches by the Y-20 transport aircraft, the official media here reported without mentioning the location of the training.

The"Warrior-VIII" joint exercise focuses on joint counter-terrorism clean-up and strike operations. The two sides will engage in mixed training across various specialities and organise joint planning and live drills.

The Chinese participating troops and equipment were delivered to Pakistan in batches by air.

Upon reaching the designated area, the Chinese participating troops started deployment, field survey, and command post-set-up, chinamil.com.cn, the official news portal of the PLA reported.

The exercise from late November to mid-December is the eighth of the"Warrior-VIII" series between the Chinese and Pakistani militaries, the report said.

Ahead of the drills, Pakistan announced a major military operation to target militants in the affected areas.

Asked whether China will be involved in Pakistan's military operations against the militants, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here on Wednesday: “I'm not aware of what you mentioned. Let me say broadly that China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism and stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields to deliver more benefit to the two countries and the two peoples."

The anti-terror drills are taking place amid recurring attacks from the Islamic militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwest Pakistan and militants of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) who target Chinese personnel working in the USD 70 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The drills come as at least 50 persons were killed and 20 injured when militants ambushed three vehicles in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

The attacks involving suicide bombers have been taking place despite Pakistan deploying over 30,000 security personnel to guard Chinese citizens in the country. Six people including two Chinese engineers and 17 others were injured in the last month's suicide bomb attack near Karachi airport.

Recent reports from Pakistan said that given the recurring attacks by militants, Beijing is reportedly pressing Islamabad to allow Chinese security personnel to guard its citizens.

According to media reports, Pakistan is averse to having Chinese personnel on its soil apprehending political repercussions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)