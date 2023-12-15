Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Asheville (USA), Dec 15 (AP) A small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire Thursday night, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport around 8:15 pm with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane hit power lines that cross I-26 and one wing hit a tractor-trailer, WLOS-TV reported. The plane was engulfed in flames.

The truck was damaged, but the driver was not injured, the highway patrol said.

Two people who were on the plane were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. (AP)

