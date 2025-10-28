A policeman stands guard at the scene where a Cessna plane crashed into buildings in Nairobi, Kenya (File Photo/Reuters)

Nairobi [Kenya], October 28 (ANI): A plane with 12 people on board has crashed in Kwale near Kenya's coast, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said on Tuesday.

The aircraft with registration number 5Y-CCA was on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo in Maasai Mara crashed at 0530 local time (02:30 GMT) the aviation authority said in a statement.

The KCAA said government agencies were already on site working to determine the cause of the accident and assess its impact.

Photos and videos shared by local media showed the debris of the plane engulfed in flames. (ANI)

