Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Friday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides exchanged views on the two countries' shared cultural heritage and discussed ways to strengthen multifaceted ties.

In a statement, the MEA stated that they exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. "In this context, they spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year and the positive impact the initiative has had in further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi participated in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today. PM welcomed signing of the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, and adoption of the Report of BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group. The BIMSTEC Member States also adopted the Summit Declaration."

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors in the BIMSTEC region on Friday. He expressed hope that the efforts would make a positive difference in the member states of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

In a post on X, he stated, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives."

On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, PM Modi held a meeting with several world leaders, including Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

Following his meeting with Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, PM Modi noted that India and Bhutan are cooperating extensively in various sectors and termed the friendship between the two nations "robust." The meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a great conversation with my good friend, PM Tobgay. India's friendship with Bhutan is robust. We are cooperating extensively in several sectors."

PM Modi held a meeting with Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli and stressed that he attaches immense priority to ties with Nepal. He said that he and Oli discussed different aspects of friendship between two nations.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bangkok. India attaches immense priority to relations with Nepal. We discussed different aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture and digital technology. We also talked about some of the key positive outcomes from this year's BIMSTEC Summit, especially in areas of disaster management and maritime transport," PM Modi posted on X.

He met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and expressed India's commitment to a "constructive and people-centric" relationship with Bangladesh. PM Modi expressed serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

On his meeting with Yunus, PM Modi in a statement on X stated, "Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India's support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed our serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities."

PM Modi, accompanied by his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, offered prayers at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, popularly known as Wat Pho in Bangkok, on Friday.

He paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhist monks. He also presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capitol to the shrine of the Reclining Buddha.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Prime Minister paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhists monks. Prime Minister also presented a replica of Ashokan Lion Capitol to the shrine of Reclining Buddha. On the occasion, he recalled the strong and vibrant civilizational ties that exist between the two countries."

PM Modi also held a meeting with the Senior General of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. PM expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and property in the wake of the earthquake on March 28.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time. We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more."

PM Modi and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra held bilateral talks on Thursday and discussed ways to further strengthen political exchanges, defence and security partnership and strategic engagement between the two countries. They also underlined the need to enhance connectivity, health, science and technology, start-up, innovation, digital, education, culture and tourism collaborations.

He also met former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday. PM Modi described him as "a great friend of India" and discussed areas of potential cooperation between India and Thailand. (ANI)

