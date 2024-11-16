New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, called it an 'action-packed' visit.

In a post on X, he said, "An action packed visit begins! PM Narendra Modi emplanes on a 3-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. On the first leg of his visit, PM will be visiting Nigeria, which is the first visit by an Indian PM to Nigeria in 17 years. In Brazil, PM will be participating in the G20 Leaders' Summit and meet world leaders. From there, PM will be on a State visit to Guyana, first visit by an Indian PM to Guyana in over 50 years."

PM Modi in his statement said, "I am embarking on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana."

PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.

"At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement said.

PM Modi will be heading to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19. As a Troika member, India will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," he added.

PM Modi's final destination is Guyana, where he'll make history as the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in over five decades. During his visit, PM Modi will address the Guyanese Parliament and pay respects to the Indian diaspora, who migrated to Guyana over 185 years ago.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," he said.

In his statement, PM Modi added, during this visit, I will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. We have stood together through thick and thin. The Summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains.

Jaiswal said that this would be the second meeting between PM Modi and Nigerian President Tinubu. The two earlier met during the G20 meeting in September 2023. (ANI)

