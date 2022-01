New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually.

"The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support," the MEA statement read.

Also Read | Sarah Gill Becomes Pakistan’s First Transgender Doctor After Clearing MBBS Exam.

Furthermore, an agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects and MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)