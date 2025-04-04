Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Senior General of Myanmar, Aung Hlaing where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and property in the wake of the earthquake on March 28.

Also Read | PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time. We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1907995824547647547

Also Read | US: 7 Killed, 13 Others Injured After Dozens of Tornadoes Hit Midwest, South; Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee Most Affected (See Pics and Video).

Prime Minister Modi and his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra held bilateral talks on Thursday and discussed ways to further strengthen political exchanges, defence and security partnership and strategic engagement between the two countries.

They also underlined the need to enhance connectivity, health, science and technology, start-up, innovation, digital, education, culture and tourism collaborations.

On arrival at the Government House, the Prime Minister was received by the Thailand Prime Minister.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok a short while ago. Expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Thailand for the warm welcome and also expressed solidarity with the people of Thailand in the aftermath of the earthquake a few days ago. India's 'Act East' and Thailand's 'Act West Policies' complement each other extremely well and open several possibilities for bilateral cooperation," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1907753288306774325

Meanwhile, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively leading the efforts as part of Operation Brahma, with rescue and relief operations underway in Myanmar.

The country is currently recovering from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit on March 28, following which India, being the first responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, had been providing vital assistance to the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)