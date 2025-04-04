Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors in the BIMSTEC region on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that the efforts would make a positive difference in the member states of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Also Read | PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

In a post on X, he said, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908015485142155272

Also Read | US: 7 Killed, 13 Others Injured After Dozens of Tornadoes Hit Midwest, South; Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee Most Affected (See Pics and Video).

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, also attended the 6th BIMSTEC summit.

The leaders also observed a minute of silence for the victims of the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/1908016817827725749

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/1908007942043086957

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/1908005363695366440

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with the Senior General of Myanmar, Aung Hlaing, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and property in the wake of the earthquake on March 28.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again, expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time. We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1907995824547647547

Prime Minister Modi and his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra held bilateral talks on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen further political exchanges, defence and security partnerships and strategic engagement between the two countries.

They also underlined the need to enhance connectivity, health, science and technology, start-up, innovation, digital, education, culture and tourism collaborations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)