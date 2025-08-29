Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and group of Members of Parliament from Japan on friendly relations between India and Japan.

PM Modi said that their talks also focused on AI, technology, economy among other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "I had a wonderful meeting with Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and group of Members of Parliament from Japan. We discussed the strong and friendly relations between India and Japan, with a special focus on parliamentary exchanges, human resource development, cultural exchanges and cooperation across key sectors including the economy, health, mobility partnership, AI, science, technology and more."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1961348439079632906

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1961350824589947218

PM Modi also held talks with former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida and discussed the progress in India-Japan bilateral relationship.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a wonderful meeting with the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He has always been a great advocate of closer India-Japan relations. We discussed the progress in our bilateral partnership across trade, critical technologies and human resource mobility. We also discussed the vast potential in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1961343906316272027

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1961350392488313152

PM Modi also spoke to Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association on how to build closer collaboration.

In a post on X, he said, "I had a very good meeting with Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairperson of the Japan-India Association. We spoke about the many dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how we can further deepen it. Our discussions covered how to build closer collaboration, including in technology, AI, trade, investment and beyond."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1961343474420318265

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1961349891893936268

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed the Japan-India Economic Forum.

In a post on X, Ishiba said, "At the Japan-India Economic Forum, I gave a greeting and welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Mr. Modi."

https://x.com/shigeruishiba/status/1961334944334254086

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1961339713714806849

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning for a two-day official visit during which he will also attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. (ANI)

