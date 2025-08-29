Kyiv, August 29: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday stated that 22 people, including four children, were killed after Russia's barrage of missiles hit a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on Wednesday night. In a post on X, Zelenskyy, citing a report from Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that rescue operations at the residential building have been completed, while updating the number of casualties.

"There was a report from Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. At the site of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, rescue operations have been completed, and work continues to clear the destroyed structures. At this moment, it is known that 22 people were killed at this one site alone, including four children. The youngest girl was not even three years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed." Zelenskyy said. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches New Attacks on Ukrainian Cities, With Countdown to US Peace Deadline Underway.

Zelenskyy said that a total number of 23 people were killed and 53 others were injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv that night, adding that the fate of eight people still remains unknown. "In total, that night the Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv. The fate of eight people still remains unknown, and 53 others were injured. All of them have received the necessary assistance. I am grateful to the first responders, police officers, doctors, nurses, and all municipal and emergency services - to everyone involved in helping people," he said.

22 People Killed in Russian Strike, Says Zelenskyy

22 People Killed in Russian Strike, Says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urged the international community to hold Russia "accountable" for the strike. He accused Moscow of using "ballistics" instead of diplomacy. "Russia must be held accountable for this strike, just as for every other strike against our state, our people, and every effort by the world to bring this war to an end. When instead of diplomacy Russia chooses ballistics, continues to modernize "shaheds" for killing, and deepens cooperation with actors like North Korea, it means the world must respond accordingly." Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Army Hits Kyiv With More Missiles, Drones Causing Fires; at Least 10 Injured.

He reiterated his demand to impose strong sanctions and assert strong pressure on Russia. "Strong sanctions, strong pressure, strong steps are needed so that the murderers do not feel impunity. Russia only understands strength, and demonstrations of strength are needed now. The United States, Europe, and the G20 countries have this strength," he said.

Russia's strike on Kyiv, in which the European Union's delegation office was also damaged, has drawn severe backlash as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "come to the negotiating table,". She said Europe would continue to back Ukraine with security guarantees and defence support to ensure a "just and lasting peace."

In a post on X, "Just spoke with the President @ZelenskyyUa, then @POTUS Donald Trump, following the massive strike on Kyiv which also hit our EU offices. Putin must come to the negotiating table. We must secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine. Europe will fully play its part." White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was "not happy" but "not surprised" on the air strikes. Leavitt added that while the President desires an end to the war, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "must want it to end as well".

