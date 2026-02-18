New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit.

PM Modi and Bektenov discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, emerging technologies, and people-to-people ties."

Bektenov arrived earlier in the day in Delhi and was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Mr. Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, arrives in New Delhi. Cordially received by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit of PM Bektenov and his participation at the India-AI Impact Summit will give fillip to the robust partnership between both countries."

World leaders flock to New Delhi with the Global AI Impact Summit underway.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic; Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo; and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; and Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

