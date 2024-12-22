New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, iscussed various facets of bilateral ties, and welcomed the elevation of India-Kuwait relations to 'Strategic Partnership'.

PM Modi said that their discussions covered ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages between India and Kuwait, and they are "extremely optimistic" about the India-Kuwait ties scaling new heights of success.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a very good meeting with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait. The discussions covered ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages between our nations. We are extremely optimistic about the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership scaling new heights of success in the times to come."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal also shared details about the meeting, and said the ties between India and Kuwait are "strengthened further."

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India-Kuwait ties strengthened further! PM Narendra Modi met HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait. Both leaders welcomed the elevation of India-Kuwait relations to 'Strategic Partnership' & discussed various facets of bilateral ties."

During their meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his recent meeting with the Crown Prince on the margins of the UNGA session in September 2024, a statement by MEA said.

PM Modi conveyed that India attaches utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait. The leaders acknowledged that bilateral relations were progressing well and welcomed their elevation to a Strategic Partnership. They emphasized on close coordination between both sides in the UN and other multilateral fora. Prime Minister expressed confidence that India-GCC relations will be further strengthened under the Presidency of Kuwait, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi invited the Crown Prince of Kuwait to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait hosted a banquet in honour of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

