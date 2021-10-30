Rome [Italy] October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit interacted with several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Among other dignitaries that he was seen greeting and exchanging Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In a series of tweets the Prime Minister's Office shared several pictures of PM Modi meeting and talking to Ghebreyesus, Guterres and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

One photo captures Modi and Ghebreyesus in a namaste and another shows Modi and Lee Hsien greeting each other in a similar namaste.

Other photos shared by the PMO shows Modi and Biden walking with arms around each other, PM Modi embracing President Macron. In yet another photo, Modi is seen with Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held separate meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

PM Modi also invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme later in the evening today followed by a dinner that has been planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources.

On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination.

The PM also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics, spirituality and more.

PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31. (ANI)

