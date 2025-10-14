New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations during talks with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia.

Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that both sides agreed to deepen relations across all sectors.

In a post on X, MEA said, "Advancing the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership: PM Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia covering the entire gamut of India-Mongolia bilateral relations. Both leaders agreed to further deepen defence and security, trade and investment, development cooperation and capacity building and spiritual and cultural ties. A postage stamp to mark 70 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries was released by the leaders."

As a goodwill gesture towards the spiritual fulfilment of Mongolians, India will be sending the holy relics of Arhant Maudgalyayana and Arhant Sariputra to Mongolia in 2026, following the historic exposition of Kapilavastu relics in 2022.

Other key announcements include the deputation of a Sanskrit teacher to Gandan Monastery for one year to enhance monastic Sanskrit capacity; the launch of an ICCR youth orientation trip under which eight Mongolian students and accompanying faculty will visit India; and the provision of an additional 70 ITEC slots for Mongolian nationals as a goodwill gesture to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The MEA added, "Several MoUs including in the fields of geology, mineral, culture, yoga were also exchanged."

Ten MOUs were signed, involving areas such as cultural exchange, immigration cooperation, cooperative promotion, humanitarian aid, geology and mineral resources, quick-impact projects, yoga, and the renovation of the Bogd Khan Palace. (ANI)

