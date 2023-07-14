Paris [France], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at La Seine Musicale in Paris, where cultural performances were organized by the Indian community.

The Rajputana Rifles Band of the Indian Army delivered an enthralling performance at the venue in Paris.

PM Modi will address an Indian Community event here at around 11 PM IST today.

The Indian diaspora presented several colourful performances at the La Seine Musicale ahead of the arrival of PM Modi.

The members of Indian diaspora expressed excitement ahead of the PM Modi’s address.

“It is a matter of pride that PM Modi is coming here, we are happy,” a member of the Indian diaspora told ANI.

Prior to his address, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting and delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris. It is noteworthy that the French Prime Minister personally welcomed PM Modi at the airport.

In his meeting with Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, PM Modi highlighted the significance of India-France shared values of ‘Democracy, Freedom and Equality’, forming the foundation ethos of the India-France partnership.

“Their discussions also focused on a wide range of areas including India's G20 priorities, democratic values in technology usage and cooperation between the two Upper Houses. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” said Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France and will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris tomorrow as the only chief guest.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries. (ANI)

