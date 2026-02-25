Jerusalem [Israel], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday signed the official guestbook at the Knesset in Chagall Hall during his ongoing two-day state visit to Israel.

The Prime Minister also laid a wreath and paid floral tributes during his visit to the Israeli Parliament.

Along with PM Netanyahu, he greeted a group of enthusiastic children waving Israeli and Indian flags. He also interacted with young children, where the excited youth took selfies with him.

PM Modi is on a two-day state visit to Israel.

Upon arrival in the Knesset, he was received with a resounding applause of chants of "Modi! Modi!"

Shortly upon his arrival in the country, PM Modi said that he had an "excellent meeting" with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

He said he was "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu", upon his arrival.

"May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!", PM Modi said in a post on X.

He further said, "Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region."

Netanyahu hailed the visit of his good friend, calling it historic.

"My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

received a warm and vibrant welcome as he arrived in Israel for a two-day state visit, marked by colourful Indian cultural performances and an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora.

Cultural showcases featuring music and dance from different parts of India were staged to commemorate PM Modi's arrival, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian heritage.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

The visit underscores the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" shared by India and Israel, reflecting growing cooperation across diplomatic, technological and cultural domains. (ANI)

