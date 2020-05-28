World News | PM Modi Speaks to Mahinda Rajapaksa, Assures Help to Sri Lanka During COVID-19 Crisis

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and assured him that India will extend all possible support to the island nation during the challenging times amid coronavirus pandemic.

The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the measures being taken in the two countries to counter them, according to an official statement.

Modi also congratulated Rajapaksa for completing 50 years since his first entering the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

"The Prime Minister recalled Rajapaska's contributions to the development of Sri Lanka in his long political career and wished him all the best for his future," read the statement.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences at the sudden and untimely demise of Arumugan Thondaman, a prominent leader of the Indian-Origin Tamils in Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

Modi "recalled the role that Thondaman had played in taking forward the development partnership between India and Sri Lanka". (ANI)

