NASA SpaceX Demo-2 Mission Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Astronauts Douglas Hurley And Robert Behnken's Journey to International Space Station Aboard Crew Dragon Spacecraft From Kennedy Space Center

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken (right) and Douglas Hurley (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, May 28: NASA is set to launch two of its astronauts, Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft today. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This has been named "Crew Demo-2" mission. The official website of NASA will host live streaming of SpaceX Demo-2 mission launch. Scroll down to watch the live telecast of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission launch. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Launch With NASA Astronauts: All You Need To Know About Mission Demo-2.

The SpaceX Demo-2 mission will mark the first launch of astronauts on an American rocket from American soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011. Launch of the mission, dubbed Launch America, is scheduled for 4.33 pm EDT on Wednesday, which would be 2:30 am in India on Thursday. Demo-2 is the first crewed mission for the US space agency's Commercial Crew Programme. Ahead of their historic launch to the ISS, NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken said that they were ready for the upcoming journey. Moon Mission: NASA Seeks Candidates for 8-Month Isolation.

NASA SpaceX Demo-2 Mission Launch Live Streaming:

"...The teams are ready and we are ready. #LaunchAmerica," Hurley said in a tweet. "Our @NASA Administrator wished @Astro_Doug and I well through the glass wall of astronaut quarantine today. Looking forward to being part of the team that will make him and the rest of America proud tomorrow! #LaunchAmerica," Behnken said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

This will be SpaceX's final test flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Programme and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.