Port Louis, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at Mauritius' National Day celebrations next month, his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam has announced, calling it a testimony of the close bilateral ties.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam said it is indeed a singular privilege for our country to host such a distinguished personality despite his very tight schedule.

Mauritius commemorates its National Day on March 12th every year. The day marks the anniversary of Mauritius's independence from British rule in 1968.

"In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Independence of our country, I have great pleasure in informing the House, that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the guest of honour for our National Day celebrations," Ramgoolam said.

He also mentioned Modi's recent visits to Paris and the United States to highlight the Indian leader's busy schedule.

"The visit of Shri Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations," Ramgoolam said.

President Droupadi Murmu attended Mauritius' National Day celebrations last year as the chief guest. PTI

