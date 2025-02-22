New Delhi, February 22: Swiss-Indian billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter Vasundhara Oswal recently spoke about her illegal detention and arrest in Uganda. Last year in October, Vasundhara was illegally detained for five days and illegally arrested for two weeks in Uganda. In an interview with news agency PTI, Vasundhara Oswal said that her human rights were violated by police officials in the African country.

She also stated that she was falsely charged with the kidnapping and murder of Mukesh Menaria, an employee of her father, Pankaj. However, Menaria was later found alive in Tanzania. Recalling the illegal detention and arrest, Vasundhara said, "My human rights were grossly violated. For example, when they proceeded to raid the site, they did not have a search warrant." Vasundhara Oswal Detained: Swiss-Indian Billionaire Pankaj Oswal Alleges Daughter Illegally Imprisoned in Uganda (See Pics).

Vasundhara also said that the police in Uganda forced her to accompany them to the Interpol office on the pretext of meeting their Director. However, she claimed that a male police officer later picked her up and threw her inside his van, saying that she had to come today only. Pankaj Oswal's daughter further said that she was compelled to give a statement to Interpol while being accompanied by a civil lawyer.

Vasundhara's Post About Unlawful Detention and Arrest in Uganda

Speaking about her time in prison, Vasundhara Oswal said she was detained in a cell and was asked to pay USD 30,000 and her passport for a police bond. Although she obliged, Vasundhara said she did not get a police bond. "They threw me back inside the same cell," she added. The Indian billionaire's daughter said she was illegally detained for 72 hours even after presenting an unconditional release order from the court.

During her detention and arrest, Vasundhara was put into Luero prison, housing criminals convicted for petty crimes, before being moved to Nakhon Songola prison, which houses murderers and human traffickers. Oswal said that the authorities in Uganda continued to keep her in prison despite finding Menaria alive. "They found him on October 10, about a week to two weeks before I got bail," Vasundhara said. Innocent Indian-Origin Man Dies in US Prison: Kris Maharaj Passes Away After Spending 38 Years Behind Bars for Murders He Never Committed.

Vasundhara With Her Fathe,r Pankaj Oswal

The 27-year-old Oswal said that she was denied basic human rights and proper legal recourse. She also alleged that her business competitors paid off nearly 20 lawyers that she hired to present her case. Vasundhara was finally granted bail on October 21. It is also learned that the Oswal family is exploring legal options against Ugandan authorities for Vasundhara's illegal detention and arrest.

They are also planning to relocate the extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) plant from Uganda, which they had planned to commission in October.

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal?

Vasundhara Oswal is the daughter of Pankaj Oswal, a Swiss industrialist of Indian origin. She is also the executive director of PRO Industries and is credited with reducing debt and launching sustainability initiatives at PRO Industries. Vasundhara has over 25,000 followers on Instagram and is also the co-founder of StoptheB.

