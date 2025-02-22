Every year, the European Day for Victims of Crime is observed annually on February 22 around the world. The annual event is dedicated to raising awareness about the rights and needs of victims of crime across Europe. European Day for Victims of Crime was established by the European Union and victim support organisations. This day serves as an annual reminder of the challenges faced by victims, including emotional trauma, financial burdens, and the need for legal and psychological support. European Day for Victims of Crime 2025 falls on Saturday, February 22.

The European Day for Victims of Crime seeks to unite citizens, professionals, and politicians to demonstrate why victim support is vital for a sustainable future. The day highlights the importance of ensuring that victims receive justice, protection, and assistance to rebuild their lives. In this article, let’s know more about the European Day for Victims of Crime 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

European Day for Victims of Crime 2025 Date

European Day for Victims of Crime Significance

European Day for Victims of Crime holds great significance as the day encourages collaboration between law enforcement, legal professionals, and victim support organisations to create a more compassionate and effective justice system. On this day, governments, NGOs, and other institutions organise events, campaigns, and discussions to advocate for stronger victim rights and support services.

The annual event of European Day for Victims of Crime aims to recognise the struggles of victims and take efforts in building a society where justice and empathy go hand in hand.

