Schloss Elmau [Germany], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and agreed to expand trade and economic linkages as the two leaders took stock of India-Canada relations.

"Useful exchange between PM @narendramodi and Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at Schloss Elmau. Leaders discussed bilateral ties and agreed to expand trade and economic linkages, cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as P2P ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said both leaders took stock of the India-Canada friendship and discussed ways to further strengthen it across various sectors.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @JustinTrudeau meet on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Germany. They took stock of the India-Canada friendship and discussed ways to further strengthen it across various sectors," PMO tweeted.

This is the first meeting following the diplomatic row over the Canadian PM's remarks on farm laws protests in New Delhi.

India had taken up this matter with the Canadian authorities and conveyed that the comments pertaining to the internal affairs of India were unwarranted and would damage bilateral relations.

This is their first meeting after Trudeau's 2018 India visit.

Back in September 2021, the Prime Minister congratulated Trudeau on his victory in the elections.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues."

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.

This was their first in-person meeting after Joly assumed charge following the September 2021 general elections in Canada.

Jaishankar described the conversation as "open and productive". They exchanged views on international issues including the Commonwealth, Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

