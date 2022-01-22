New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope for Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's speedy recovery from the COVID-19 after the latter tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Dear President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, hoping for your speedy recovery and good health," PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes to President in overcoming the challenges of the disease.

"Our best wishes are with you and the people of Maldives in successfully overcoming the challenges of COVID," said PM Modi.

"India will continue to extend full support to your efforts," he added. (ANI)

