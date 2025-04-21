Former Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla says PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will deepen India's ties with the Gulf region. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia is being viewed as a major milestone in strengthening India's engagement with not only the Kingdom, but the entire Gulf and Islamic world.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the relationship has undergone a transformation under PM Modi's leadership, particularly through his close rapport with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

"PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia is very important. Prime Minister Modi has worked on a relationship which has undergone transformation with the entire Gulf region, starting from the UAE and Saudi Arabia," said Shringla. He added, "His personal connection with Mohammed bin Salman... has guided and steered the relationship forward," he said.

Shringla pointed out the energy aspect as a key driver in India-Saudi relations. "I think Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that has a huge amount of fossil fuel reserves, which is important for us as a major importer of fossil fuel. Saudi Arabia sees India as a partner," he noted.

Calling it a milestone visit, he said, "This visit is the third visit of PM Modi to Saudi Arabia, which will pave the way for a significant enhancement of India-Saudi and India's ties with the entire Arab and Islamic world."

Former Ambassador Mahesh Sachdev described the visit as "extremely significant," given Saudi Arabia's prominent role in West Asia and its strategic importance to India.

He highlighted the formation of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two nations, with the second session to be held in Jeddah during the PM's visit. "This would allow the two sides at a supreme level to interact, exchange views and chalk out possibilities of bilateral cooperation," Sachdev said.

Sachdev also stressed the need to elevate trade and investment relations. "There is also a very robust trade relationship, but the investment ties between India and Saudi Arabia are below their potential," he stated, urging both sides to strategise on boosting trade and paving the way for stronger Saudi investment in India.

On defence cooperation, Sachdev added, "Saudis are looking for friends who can bolster their defence capacity, and India is such a friend. The bilateral cooperation in security and defence has been growing. I believe that PM's visit would help boost it further." (ANI)

