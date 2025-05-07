Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Army was ready for an Indian attack, lauding his forces for the "swift response".

Addressing a session of the Parliament amid escalated tensions between the two countries, Shehbaz claimed that the Pakistan armed forces destroyed five Indian jets. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

Also Read | London: Hotel Manager Who Was Sacked After Being Caught Having Sex With Female Colleague in Guest Room of Club Quarters Hotel Wins Unfair Dismissal Case.

"Last night, 80 Indian aircraft were part of the offensive, but Pakistan's air defence effectively neutralised the threat,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister lauded the Pakistan Air Force and its chief "for the swift response", saying that the armed forces had prior intelligence about India's plans.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs in May 2025: Ahead of Cutting Middle Management Jobs This Month, Satya Nadella-Led Company Implements 2-Year Re-Hiring Ban on Laid Off Low Performing Employees.

"We shot down five enemy jets, including Rafales, and also downed two Indian drones,” he claimed, without providing any evidence to back up his claims.

Referring to Rafale jets, the prime minister claimed Pakistan jammed their systems.

"Our armed forces were on high alert round the clock and ready to defend the homeland,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister further said Pakistan had offered a transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam attack, claiming that India responded with "aggression" instead of cooperation.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan exercised restraint in the face of India's strikes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers to discuss the situation.

The NSC meeting described the strikes as India's “unprovoked” and “unlawful act of war” and said the "armed forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.”

Sharif later chaired a cabinet meeting.

The Pakistan army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. Citing “cross-border linkages” to the horrific attack, India had promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)