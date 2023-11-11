Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that the "electoral alliance" between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will be more beneficial for his party in the upcoming general election, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

His statement comes after PPP's former allies PML-N and MQM-P announced that they would jointly go into the upcoming general elections. The development comes at a time when the verbal showdown between the PPP and PML-N has intensified since the Election Commission of Pakistan announced to hold elections in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, according to Geo News report.

The differences between the two parties started after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government completed its term in August. PML-N and PPP locked horns over election-related issues, Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Safari Park, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "We worked hard to make him [Shehbaz Sharif] prime minister. It was the need of the hour." He said that the decision was taken to improve the situation as the country was facing a political and democratic crisis.

He said that the PPP benefited Sindh during the PDM-led government. Without mentioning the name of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari predicted that the king's party" would meet the same fate as that of the 2008 elections.

Criticising the establishment, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the "king's party" is fielded in every election and added, "Creating such parties sends a wrong message to the public and political circles." Speaking about the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Zardari stressed that the PPP believed in democracy.

He said that Pakistan's former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked them to withdraw the no-trust motion and in return, he would hold early elections in the country. He said that PPP rejected the offer, according to Geo News report.

He raised objections over the ongoing countrywide drive against illegal migrants. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that he did not see clarity in the country's policy on Afghanistan. He said that terrorists and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan should be dealt with "iron hands," adding that if there will be strictness everywhere, then it will be difficult to hit the target. He said that illegal migrants should be sent back to Afghanistan with "respect." (ANI)

