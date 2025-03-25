Diamer [PoGB], March 25 (ANI): The ongoing Diamer-Bhasha Dam protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has entered its 38th consecutive day, with demonstrators pledging to continue their sit-in until their demands are addressed.

A recent video shared by Pamir Times on Monday highlighted the increasing presence of religious elements within the protest movement. Protesters, using religious symbolism and rhetoric, reinforced their resolve, with many invoking religious fervour to underline their demands.

Speakers at the protest emphasised their commitment to the 31-point Charter of Demands, which calls for the fulfilment of rights that the demonstrators claim have been ignored by the authorities.

One speaker addressed the crowd, declaring, "We are standing against injustice, and our 31-point charter must be met." Others voiced their readiness to make significant sacrifices, invoking religious themes to rally support, with one protester warning, "We are preparing for jihad, we will place our chests in front of your bullets."

Religious slogans, such as "Ulema, scholars are still alive," underscored the growing influence of religious ideology in the movement. Protesters also issued stern warnings against any attempts to disrupt their activities, particularly during the upcoming Eid celebrations. One speaker ominously stated that those responsible for obstructing the protest or hindering the celebrations would face severe consequences.

The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are fuelled by longstanding concerns over inadequate compensation, the absence of resettlement, and insufficient support for livelihoods. These unresolved issues have left many communities in the region vulnerable and discontented. Protesters are determined in their demands, insisting they will not relent until fair compensation is provided and accountability is upheld.

The people of PoGB often face significant neglect in crucial areas, worsening their marginalisation. Politically, they are underrepresented in government bodies, leading to a lack of effective advocacy for their rights and interests. This political exclusion prevents them from influencing decisions that affect their communities directly. (ANI)

