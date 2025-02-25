Diamer [PoGB], February 25 (ANI): Protests have escalated in the Diamer District of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, as local residents voice their frustration with the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) over the unfulfilled promises surrounding the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project. The protests are centred on long-standing issues of inadequate compensation, lack of resettlement, and insufficient support for livelihoods, which have left many of the region's communities vulnerable and dissatisfied.

Local leader Bashir Ahmed Qureshi shed light on the core of the unrest, emphasising the broken agreements made by WAPDA. "The people in Diamer are protesting with a unified voice. Their demand is clear: stop the injustice and give us our rightful share," Qureshi stated. He pointed to promises made back in 2010 that were never kept, followed by further pledges in 2021 that also remain unfulfilled.

The protestors are particularly angered by WAPDA's failure to deliver on its commitment to provide six kanals of agricultural land to the affected families. According to Qureshi, the frustration has reached a boiling point: "The injustices that have been happening are now threatening to explode across the entire Diamer region." Qureshi emphasized that despite their anger, the protestors have maintained a peaceful stance, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility as they stage a sit-in along the Karakoram Highway (KKH), a crucial route linking Pakistan to China.

"They are protesting all night, but not blocking the road, showing responsibility to ensure no harm comes to the people. The demonstrators continue to raise their voices, demanding attention to their plight, yet neither the government nor WAPDA has taken substantial action to address their grievances", Qureshi added.

The protestors have made it clear they will not back down until their demands for fair compensation and accountability are met. The people of PoGB often experience significant neglect in several key areas, which perpetuates their marginalisation. Politically, they are underrepresented in government institutions, resulting in a lack of adequate advocacy for their rights and interests. This lack of political influence contributes to their inability to influence decisions that directly affect their communities. Economically, PoGB remains underdeveloped, with insufficient infrastructure, limited access to education and healthcare, and fewer job opportunities, hindering their socio-economic mobility. (ANI)

