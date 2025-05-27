Gilgit [PoGB], May 27 (ANI): Traders involved in the import and export operations between Pakistan and China through the Khunjerab Pass announced a protest on Monday due to the halt of trade activities for the past six months, as reported by Dawn.

Leaders of the Pakistan-China Traders Action Committee expressed that transporters, hoteliers, labourers, and shopkeepers have been left jobless. Mohammad, Ismail, Ebad Nagri, Yawar Abbas, Abbas Mir, and other committee leaders stated that over 200 shipments arriving from China have been stranded at the Sost Dry Port since December last year, according to Dawn.

They mentioned that local traders were incurring losses amounting to billions of rupees as numerous items have become unsalable due to expiration. Additionally, they are burdened with daily port charges and other overhead expenses. They emphasised that trade through Khunjerab Pass is the primary source of income for Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), as highlighted by the Dawn report.

The traders complained that small-scale traders are being prohibited from importing goods for local markets. They argued that the collection of income tax and sales tax at Sost Port is unlawful, given the disputed constitutional standing of PoGB. They urged that the customs checkpoint be moved outside the territorial jurisdiction of PoGB and that the region's contested status be acknowledged, according to the report by Dawn.

Furthermore, they called for PoGB to be exempt from income tax and sales tax, suggesting that customs duties should be the only levies imposed on imported commodities. They also requested the immediate dismissal of the customs collector. They cautioned that if their demands are not addressed within 48 hours, they will announce the next steps, as noted by the Dawn report.

Previously, human rights activist Baba Jan condemned the recent trend of repression in PoGB, alerting that the region is facing an "unlawful and systematic" attack on civic liberties, land rights, and the democratic framework.

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have been struggling with dire living conditions, experiencing economic difficulties, political disregard, and a lack of essential public services. Despite the region's wealth of natural resources, it continues to lag in development, exhibiting deteriorating infrastructure, frequent electricity shortages, inadequate healthcare services, and limited access to quality education. (ANI)

