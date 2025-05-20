London [UK], May 20 (ANI): Amjad Ayub Mirza, a prominent political analyst, author, and human rights activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has formally offered his services to the Government of India to join the 59-member parliamentary delegation.

The delegation is scheduled to brief Western governments and international stakeholders on Operation Sindoor and ongoing provocations by Pakistan, including its continued use of non-state actors and cross-border terrorism.

Also Read | What Is Revenge Porn? What Is 'Take It Down' Act, Aimed To Curb Posting of Non-Consensual Intimate Images Including AI-Generated Deepfakes?.

In a public statement, Mirza emphasised the strategic importance of including voices from PoJK in international engagements, saying, "Our lands are being used as training grounds for terrorism. As people living under Pakistan's illegal occupation, we are directly impacted by its state-sponsored use of jihadi elements to destabilise India. It is vital that the international community hears our voices."

Mirza, who resides in exile and has been a vocal advocate for the rights of oppressed communities in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed his willingness to make formal presentations and participate in dialogues with government officials, ministers, and lawmakers in Europe and beyond.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Winner, 3 Runners-Up, Top 8, Top 20 and Top 40 Placements: What Is the Official Pageant Format of 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant? Know How Beauty Queens Are Shortlisted.

He wants to expose Pakistan's strategy of exporting terror under the guise of diplomacy and to reinforce India's position as a victim of sustained hybrid warfare. He further noted that his participation in the delegation would strengthen India's case on the global stage by offering first-hand insights into the ground realities of Pakistan's proxy war through terrorist proxies trained in PoJK territory.

In a major diplomatic initiative following Operation Sindoor, the Indian government unveiled a list of 59 members of parliament on Saturday, who will form seven all-party delegations tasked with amplifying India's voice on the global stage. These delegations, comprising MPs from the ruling BJP, its allies, independents, and members of the Opposition, are set to visit over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Prominent Opposition leaders have been given key roles in this outreach. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will lead the delegation to the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, and Guyana. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule will head the group, travelling to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. DMK's Kanimozhi and JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha are also among the delegation leaders from the opposition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)