Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], March 29 (ANI): The students of Government Boys Degree College in Skardu staged massive protests by blocking roads while demanding uninterrupted power supply in the area.

The students organised this sit-in on Friday to raise their voices, claiming that they have not had any power at the college or the hostel for more than a month.

A science student complained that they were not able to perform the simplest of science practicals of their course.

"We had taken the issue to the higher authorities and have waited a lot but if they take over a month to resolve this issue, then our studies will surely suffer a lot," he added.

Another student belonging to the educational institution said that the biggest issue for them is "no availability of power."

"We suffer a lot because of it, as our study schedule is all destroyed and we are not able to open and start our fasts during the ongoing month of Ramadan. And the upcoming exams have now become the biggest problem for us without electricity. We have raised the issue with the authorities but the situation has not improved so far," the student said.

"We are not demanding a special line of uninterrupted power for us like the political leaders we are just asking that at least two to three hours of electricity be given to us just like the civil areas," he added.

A local from the area complained that "we also don't get enough wattage for ourselves, we can't use any of the important electronics.

Another issue being faced by the education fraternity in the region is the 'non-completion' of the University of Baltistan, Skardu.

The locals are raising concerns because the road that was supposed to link the main road to the university remains incomplete even after the tender was released back in 2015. This has led to the incomplete road getting damaged and becoming dangerous for travel.

Gulam Haidar, an engineer and the project director at the university, said, "If the connecting road is barely travelable for a small car, then how do we imagine that big trucks with construction can travel through that unfinished road?"

"There are huge puddles on that road and hence the road becomes non-travelable. Every problem at the university is related to the university because of the ignorance of the authorities. The non-completion of these projects is also the result of the sheer irresponsibility of the contractors. We have decided to raise serious complaints and fine the contractors so that the job is completed and the university finally begins operations," he added. (ANI)

