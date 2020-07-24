Cairo, Jul 23 (AP) Four members of a family visiting a beach in northern Egypt drowned on Thursday, the police said, the second incident in as many weeks along a rocky coast that has long been a notorious site of drownings.

Rescue crews pulled the bodies of a 19-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother from the water off the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Emergency teams were still searching for two missing people, said Mohamed Homs, director of the local ambulance service.

The accident occurred at al-Safa beach just west of the city, a popular place for working-class Egyptian families to camp and seek relief from the stifling summer heat. The beach often attracts those with little or no swimming skills, who wade into the water to cool off but can become swept out to sea or caught in rip currents with tragic results. (AP)

