Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Belgrade, Dec 24 (AP) Police in Serbia fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of opposition supporters from entering the capital's city council building on Sunday in protest of what election observers said were widespread vote irregularities during a general election last weekend.

The country's populist authorities have denied rigging the vote. President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that those claims were blatant ”lies” promoted by the political opposition.

Also Read | France: Over 700 Airbus Atlantic Staff Sick After Christmas Dinner, Cause of Mass Food Poisoning Still Unclear.

Shielded riot police barricaded themselves inside Belgrade's city hall, firing tear gas as hundreds of opposition protesters broke windows on the entrance of the downtown building.

The protesters shouted “Open the door” and “Thieves,” as they also pelted the building with eggs. Some chanted “Vucic is Putin,” comparing the Serbian president with Russia's leader.

Also Read | France: Nicaragua-Bound Flight Carrying 303 Passengers, Mostly Indians, Allowed To Leave After Detained for Three Days Over Suspected 'Human Trafficking'.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)