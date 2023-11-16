Washington, Nov 16 (AP) Police in the nation's capital were responding Wednesday night to a violent protest outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

US Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington.

Also Read | Mexico Blast: Fireworks Warehouse Explosion Leaves Five Dead in Puebla (Watch Video).

Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were also responding to the disturbance.

Also Read | US-China Summit: Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting Concludes, Both Sides To Ensure Differences Between Two Countries Remain Manageable (Watch Video).

Police said some members of Congress had been evacuated from the area, but provided no additional details. Officials sent an alert to congressional staffers telling them no one would be permitted to enter or exit any House office buildings.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, said he was evacuated from the building by police after protesters began “pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)