Terre Haute (US), Sep 19 (AP) An 18-year-old Indiana State University student died early Friday from a shooting outside a college house party, police said.

Valentina Delva of Indianapolis was pronounced dead after the 1:55 a.m. shooting, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

Two males at the party also were shot, police said, adding that they were treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Delva was a front seat passenger in a car being driven from the scene when she was struck by gunfire, Keen said.

Indiana State University issued a statement noting that counseling services were available and asking faculty “for their understanding and flexibility” with grieving students.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border. (AP)

