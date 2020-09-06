Baton Rouge (US), Sep 6 (AP) A toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday in a shooting that was condemned by the city's mayor.

Ibrie Combs, 3, was identified Saturday as the child who was killed, Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release.

Detectives believe a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle Combs was riding in, and the child was struck. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle crashed during the shooting and was taken to a hospital with injuries, McKneely said. A photo from WAFB-TV appeared to show a car overturned at the scene.

A description of the passing vehicle wasn't immediately available. No suspects or arrests were announced in the Saturday morning release.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter.

“What happened tonight is absolutely unacceptable and my heart is heavy,” Broome tweeted Friday night.

“The community has to honour this child's life. If you know who did this, please contact the authorities immediately.”

The name of the injured driver as not released. Police said the shooting remained under investigation. (AP)

