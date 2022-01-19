Islamabad [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): Pakistani politics has never managed to break out of the vicious cycle of back-room deals. The rhetoric one hears from political leaders is extremely deceptive. With the general elections approaching, the political atmosphere has become more pernicious in Pakistan, according to Dawn.

While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is driven by internal discord, the opposition parties are too much in a state of disarray to present any serious threat to the current dispensation. But nothing is certain given the ever-shifting sands of Pakistani politics, as per the analysis of Dawn.

Also Read | Omicron Causing Hospitalisations And Deaths Worldwide, Says WHO on Impact of New COVID-19 Variant.

However, Pakistan's security establishment remains the final arbiter of power tussle among various political parties.

Interestingly, the entire political discourse revolves around whose side the establishment is on. The rumours about the military establishment stepping back from its support to the Imran Khan government seem to have given the opposition significant political impetus.

Also Read | France Reports Record 4,64,769 New COVID-19 Cases in Single Day.

Further, some opposition leaders have become excited over the perceived neutrality of the military. Some of them have even indicated that a deal with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is already in the offing, as reported by Dawn.

Matters have become more vitriolic in recent days following the statements of some federal ministers that the PML-N is desperately trying to mend fences with the military leadership. The information minister revealed that certain senior PML-N leaders recently met a 'top person', a euphemism often used for the Army Chief, and offered themselves as a replacement for the Sharif family, according to Dawn.

However, PML-N leaders have obviously rejected the information minister's statement. The military spokesman too has dismissed the report about a deal with the opposition. But that will not make speculation go away.

While Pakistan politics continues to pivot around the security establishment, a political development could determine the future course and shape of our politics in the coming months. A recent opinion poll provides insight into the current political trend in the country, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)