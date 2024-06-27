Bratislava, Jun 27 (AP) A train travelling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest collided with a bus in southern Slovakia on Thursday, leaving at least four people dead and five injured, officials said.

More than 100 people were aboard the Eurocity train when the accident took place shortly after 5 pm (1500 GMT) in the town of Nove Zamky, police and the Slovak railway company ZSSK said. The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Slovakia's rescue service.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump To Face Off in First Presidential Debate.

Video footage showed that the engine of the train was on fire. The bus was badly damaged in the crash, railway officials said.

Interior Minister Matus Sutai Estok was heading to the scene of the accident, police said.

Also Read | Google Translate Gets 110 New Languages Including Cantonese, Tamazight and NKo Spoken by Over 614 Million Speakers.

The major train track linking Slovakia's capital Bratislava with Budapest was closed until further notice.

The more than 100 stranded passengers aboard the stricken train were being transported by buses to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border, ZSSK said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)