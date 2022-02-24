Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Picture taken February 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: REUTERS)

Kiev [Ukraine], February 24 (ANI): The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe, the Indian embassy in Kiev said on Thursday as the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate following the Russian military operation in Donbas region.

The advisory was issued in the light of Russian military operations in the Donbas region which has prompted criticism and sanctions from several western countries.

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the embassy said.

"All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries," the advisory added.

The embassy said further advisories will be issued for any updates.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Amid Russia's military operations, Ukraine has introduced martial law and urged citizens to remain calm. Ukraine has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety."

Defending Russia's decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said "the root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself."

Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine. (ANI)

