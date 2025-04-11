Bratislava [Slovakia], April 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (local time) highlighted the growing cultural ties between India and Slovakia while addressing the Indian community at a reception in Slovakia's capital during her two-day State visit to the country.

President Murmu, during her address, mentioned the popularity of Indian heritage, traditions, and practices, such as Yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian cuisine in Slovakia, noting that these cultural exchanges reflect the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

She further emphasised India's inclusive growth, ensuring benefits for all sections of society.

"It is heartening to see that India's heritage and traditions are quite popular among our Slovak friends. From Yoga and Ayurveda to Indian cuisine, the love for Indian culture evident in Slovakia is a testimony to the growing strong ties between the people of the two countries. Our growth has not only been inspiring but also inclusive, ensuring that it benefits all sections of society," the President said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, on the occasion, took to X, stating, "Connecting with the India-Slovakia living bridge! President Droupadi Murmu addressed the vibrant Indian diaspora at a community reception organised in Bratislava. In her address, President highlighted India's growth story & advancements and also commended the Indian community for their contribution in deepening the India-Slovakia ties."

Earlier, President Murmu also visited the Jaguar Land Rover Factory in Slovakia's Nitra, along with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pelligrini, where she interacted with workers from both countries.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the Jaguar Land Rover Factory located in the historic town of Nitra. She was accompanied by the President of the Slovak Republic. They visited the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of the plant and also met the workers. The plant employs Indians also, apart from Slovaks and Ukrainians," the President's Secretariat stated on X.

According to the MEA, the facility employs around 200 Indians in its workforce and represents a successful example of the India-Slovakia partnership.

Following her visit to the automobile facility, President Murmu and Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini planted a Linden tree, Slovakia's national tree, at City Park in Nitra.

According to the President's Secretariat, during the ceremony, President Murmu shared details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative with President Pellegrini, who expressed interest in adopting a similar initiative in Slovakia.

"President Droupadi Murmu and President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic jointly planted a Linden tree, the national tree of Slovakia, at the City Park on Sihot, Nitra. Mr Marek Hattas, Mayor of Nitra, was also present on the occasion. President Murmu told President Pellegrini about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative, an innovative climate action campaign which pays tribute to the mother's role in nurturing life and also contributes to the health of the planet. President Pellegrini was delighted to learn this, and said that Slovakia too can undertake a similar initiative," the President's Secretariate stated on X.

Earlier, President Murmu was conferred with the Doctorate Honoris Causa degree by the Constantine the Philosopher University in Slovakia.

President Murmu arrived in Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It is the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years. She arrived in Slovakia after completing the first leg of her visit in Portugal. (ANI)

